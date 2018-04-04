BlockMason Credit Protocol Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week (BCPT)

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.84 million and $3.53 million worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00005137 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Kucoin and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlockMason Credit Protocol alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00691965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00176768 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032843 BTC.

About BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,338,737 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. The official website for BlockMason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMason is a Credit Protocol aiming to democratize currency creation through permanently recorded debt and credit obligations between parties. CPT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token powering BlockMason's Protocol. “

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Trading

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMason Credit Protocol must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for BlockMason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlockMason Credit Protocol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.