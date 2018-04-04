BlockPay 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (BLOCKPAY)

BlockPay (CURRENCY:BLOCKPAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, BlockPay has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One BlockPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockPay has a market capitalization of $205,096.00 and $8.00 worth of BlockPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00695986 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00177200 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035968 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032945 BTC.

BlockPay Profile

BlockPay’s genesis date was September 5th, 2016. BlockPay’s total supply is 98,928,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,300 tokens. BlockPay’s official Twitter account is @blockpay_ch. BlockPay’s official website is blockpay.ch.

Buying and Selling BlockPay

BlockPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to purchase BlockPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockPay must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

