Blockport Hits One Day Trading Volume of $338,942.00 (CRYPTO:BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One Blockport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003603 BTC on major exchanges. Blockport has a market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $338,942.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Blockport

Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,980,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The official message board for Blockport is medium.com/blockport. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

