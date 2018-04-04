Bloom (CRYPTO:BLT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.12 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Bloom has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00004508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Radar Relay and IDEX. Bloom has a total market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $33,603.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bloom

Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,649,793 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system.”

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

