Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.01

News articles about Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blue Apron earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.9959460765933 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of APRN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.89 and a P/E ratio of -1.10. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 787.55% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Gabelli began coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blue Apron from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

In other Blue Apron news, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $346,665.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,833 shares in the company, valued at $366,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,666 shares of company stock valued at $853,665.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

