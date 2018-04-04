Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) Insider William W. Bishop, Jr. Sells 21,200 Shares

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) insider William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 21,200 shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $845,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,329,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BUFF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. 8,803,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,299. The stock has a market cap of $7,798.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $336.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.58 million. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a return on equity of 77.83% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Buffalo Pet Products will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 9.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 62.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Societe Generale cut Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Buffalo Pet Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

