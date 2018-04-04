Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Blue Capital Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company. It offers collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market. Blue Capital Holdings Ltd. is based in Bermuda. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Blue Capital Reinsurance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Blue Capital Reinsurance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:BCRH remained flat at $$11.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,795. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $104.26, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Blue Capital Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, including Blue Capital Re Ltd. (Blue Capital Re), which provides collateralized reinsurance, and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd.

