iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF) Shares Bought by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd accounts for 1.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,922 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,269,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,459,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 529.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 649,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 546,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

