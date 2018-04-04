BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Valmont Industries (VMI)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMI stock opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $139.45 and a 1 year high of $176.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,320.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $714.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.03 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.75.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

