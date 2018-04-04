BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $278,000 in HFF, Inc. (HF) Stock

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HF. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HFF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 884,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,961,000 after acquiring an additional 306,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HFF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,480,000 after acquiring an additional 211,088 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HFF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,356,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HFF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,782,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in HFF by 1,146.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 173,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 159,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HFF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HF opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. HFF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1,924.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.91.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $185.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.80 million. HFF had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.58%. equities research analysts predict that HFF, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HFF in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised HFF from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on HFF in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, insider Kevin Mackenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $239,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Fowler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $729,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,531.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-buys-shares-of-5721-hff-inc-hf-updated-updated.html.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP).

Receive News & Ratings for HFF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HFF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.