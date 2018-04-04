BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $245,000 Position in InterDigital (IDCC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 52.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Leucadia National Corp purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

IDCC opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. InterDigital has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,548.57, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 32.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-invests-245000-in-interdigital-inc-idcc-stock-updated-updated.html.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.