BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 1,854.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of Antero Midstream GP stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $1,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMGP stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,977.17 and a P/E ratio of 509.67. Antero Midstream GP LP has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.76 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.58%. analysts predict that Antero Midstream GP LP will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on Antero Midstream GP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Antero Midstream GP Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering.

