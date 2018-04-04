NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Stake Lowered by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000.

NTCT opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,299.49, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $38.47.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.36 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price target on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on NetScout Systems from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

