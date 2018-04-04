BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Avnet (AVT)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Avnet by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Avnet by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin V. Summers sold 1,511 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $61,452.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 14,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $600,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVT opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5,008.92, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. research analysts expect that Avnet will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research started coverage on Avnet in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

