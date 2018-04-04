Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) PT Set at $46.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has been given a $46.00 price target by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

NYSE:NEM opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.63. Newmont Mining has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $20,949.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Newmont Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Newmont Mining will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $229,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,450 shares of company stock valued at $919,544. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Mining by 66.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) PT Set at $46.00 by BMO Capital Markets” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/bmo-capital-markets-analysts-give-newmont-mining-nem-a-46-00-price-target-updated.html.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.