Ulta Beauty’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their neutral rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cowen set a $246.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.64.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $204.38 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $187.96 and a one year high of $314.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12,458.92, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

