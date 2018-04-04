Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for BMW (BMW)

BMW (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €78.00 ($96.30) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($97.53) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs set a €84.00 ($103.70) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($117.28) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BMW in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €96.29 ($118.88).

BMW stock opened at €87.39 ($107.89) on Wednesday. BMW has a fifty-two week low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a fifty-two week high of €97.04 ($119.80).

About BMW

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

