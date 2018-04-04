BnrtxCoin (CRYPTO:BNX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $335.00

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One BnrtxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BnrtxCoin has a total market cap of $68,340.00 and approximately $335.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BnrtxCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044408 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000252 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BnrtxCoin Profile

BnrtxCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 28,650,501 coins. BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx. The official website for BnrtxCoin is www.bnrtx.com.

Buying and Selling BnrtxCoin

BnrtxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase BnrtxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BnrtxCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BnrtxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

