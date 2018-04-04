Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $9.94

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 852695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2,502.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Boardwalk Pipeline Partners had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons (NGLs) pipeline and storage systems in the United States. It operates interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, which are located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

