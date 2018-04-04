Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a C$45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$37.75. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.00 to C$44.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.11.

Shares of BEI.UN traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.25. 41,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

