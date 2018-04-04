Morgan Stanley Trims Bodycote (BOY) Target Price to GBX 830

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 840 ($11.79) to GBX 830 ($11.65) in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOY. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.98) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 965 ($13.55) to GBX 1,000 ($14.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($13.48) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.74) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 993.46 ($13.95).

BOY traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.22) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 879.50 ($12.35). The stock had a trading volume of 563,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The company has a market capitalization of $1,780.00 and a PE ratio of 1,864.58. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 728.50 ($10.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,043 ($14.64).

Bodycote (LON:BOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 49.20 ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 47.20 ($0.66) by GBX 2 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of £690.20 million for the quarter. Bodycote had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

In other Bodycote news, insider Anne Quinn bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 932 ($13.08) per share, for a total transaction of £83,880 ($117,742.84).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

