BofI (BOFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Bofi Holding is the holding company for Bank of Internet USA, a consumer-focused, nationwide savings bank operating primarily through the Internet from a single location in San Diego, California. They provide a variety of consumer banking services, focusing primarily on gathering retail deposits over the Internet and originating and purchasing multifamily and single family loans for investment. “

Get BofI alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BofI in a research note on Monday. UBS cut BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of BofI in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BofI in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

BOFI traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 604,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,983. The stock has a market cap of $2,406.23, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BofI has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $42.49.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. BofI had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that BofI will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James John Court sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $362,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BofI during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BofI during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BofI during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BofI during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BofI during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BofI (BOFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/bofi-bofi-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About BofI

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for BofI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BofI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.