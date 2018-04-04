Booking (BKNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2,500.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Booking from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.67 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booking to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,087.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $30.86 on Tuesday, reaching $2,036.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,964. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,630.56 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98,067.38, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.12 by $2.74. Booking had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. research analysts predict that Booking will post 87.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,850.86, for a total value of $227,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,806. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

