BorgWarner (BWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.07. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.54 to $58.22 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $10,283.27, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

