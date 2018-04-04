BorgWarner (BWA) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Media headlines about BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BorgWarner earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.3544310655082 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

NYSE:BWA traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,414. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10,283.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/borgwarner-bwa-given-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-21.html.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.