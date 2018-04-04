Samuel Adams (SAM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Samuel Adams (NYSE:SAM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Samuel Adams earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0042980433791 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $194.35 on Wednesday. Samuel Adams has a 1-year low of $128.70 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $2,236.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Samuel Adams (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Samuel Adams had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $206.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Samuel Adams’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Samuel Adams will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Samuel Adams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Samuel Adams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Samuel Adams in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Samuel Adams in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised Samuel Adams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Samuel Adams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other Samuel Adams news, insider Martin F. Roper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.81, for a total transaction of $1,868,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,897,019.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin F. Roper sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $147,349.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,299,228.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,249 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,041. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Samuel Adams

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

