Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.32.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,050,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $37,562.57, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 85,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,256,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 60,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,678,024.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,351,078.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,818 shares of company stock worth $6,879,888. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,149,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,721 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 149.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,762,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,426,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,945,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,194 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,702,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

