Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.32.

BSX opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,902.61, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 15,568 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $395,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 85,227 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,256,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,818 shares of company stock worth $6,879,888 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

