Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 67,808 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.26% of Bottomline Technologies worth $45,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $338,155.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,452.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $74,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,863 shares of company stock worth $1,066,720 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,576.37, a P/E ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 0.98. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.51 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

