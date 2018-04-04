Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,475 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 728.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 748.1% during the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.5% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143,626.05, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 12,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $770,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $273,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

