Bowhead (CRYPTO:AHT) Trading Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Bowhead has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bowhead has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $271.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bowhead token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00004624 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.32 or 0.05530480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00200187 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00142630 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009041 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000725 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bowhead Profile

Bowhead (AHT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bowhead is bowheadhealth.com. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aholee is a decentralized search engine for products, dedicated to online shopping worldwide. Aholee uses its own in-house blockchain, which is an Ethereum fork, for open collecting and indexing information from open sources with confirmation of authenticity based on blockchain technology. The AHC token is used to purchase items on the Aholee platform.Any AHC owner can purchase products using AHC in any store represented in the platform at the current AHC exchange rate to the currency used by the store. Any visitor to ahoolee.com can buy AHC, as this will give them an opportunity to get additional discounts from stores.”

Buying and Selling Bowhead

Bowhead can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Bowhead directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bowhead must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bowhead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

