Box (BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Box (NYSE:BOX) will announce sales of $139.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.22 million to $140.00 million. BOX reported sales of $117.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $139.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.90 million to $607.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $737.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $717.00 million to $753.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 433.21% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Vetr raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.97 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In related news, insider Peter M. Mcgoff sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,248,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 715,579 shares of company stock valued at $15,280,814. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2,821.86, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

