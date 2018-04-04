BP plc (BP) Shares Bought by BB&T Investment Services Inc.

BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in BP by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in BP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 324,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in BP by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 109,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $134,174.02, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. BP plc has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $44.62.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.85 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.19%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 126.60%.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.10 to $40.10 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Vetr downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.28 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

About BP

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

