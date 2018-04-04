Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 7,706 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $375,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,942 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $173,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,384 in the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAL opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,140.31, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $44.64 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.19 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 36.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

