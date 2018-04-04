Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) Stake Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Navigators Group worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Navigators Group by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Navigators Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Navigators Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Navigators Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Navigators Group in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navigators Group alerts:

Navigators Group stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1,702.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.50. Navigators Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.35.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.59 million. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. research analysts forecast that Navigators Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Navigators Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Navigators Group news, insider Carl L. Bach III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $113,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) Stake Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-sells-11686-shares-of-navigators-group-inc-navg-updated-updated.html.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigators Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigators Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.