Bredin Investment LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bredin Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Bredin Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $267,691.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $98,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $955,172.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. UBS upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $228,358.55, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

