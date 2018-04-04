Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 3.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,468,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,135,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,371 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,655,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 11,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,413,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $189,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $104,761.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

