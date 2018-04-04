Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions primarily in the United States. The Company offers shield, variable, guaranteed, income, and fixed annuities as well as life insurance, retirement planning and financial advisory services. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHF. Wells Fargo set a $64.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

BHF traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 285,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,368. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 240.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a provider of life insurance and annuity products in the United States. The Company offers a range of products and services, which include variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities, as well as variable, universal, term and whole life products. These products and services are marketed through various third party retail distribution channels in the United States.

