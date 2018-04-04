JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) a $75.00 Price Target

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been assigned a $75.00 target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMY. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103,260.88, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 10,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 854,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

