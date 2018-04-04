Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 1st

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101,220.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.43 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup set a $72.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $75.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,791,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,967,000 after purchasing an additional 434,072 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 785,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 189,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,041,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,612,000 after purchasing an additional 910,496 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

