Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 112,325 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,325 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 625.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $53.38 and a 52-week high of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6792 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

