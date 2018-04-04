BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 10,353 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of AutoNation worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in AutoNation by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on AutoNation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

NYSE AN opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $62.02. The company has a market cap of $4,295.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

