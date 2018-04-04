BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,026 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Hanesbrands worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Invictus RG lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,075.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $1,071,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,127. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6,549.22, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.07.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

