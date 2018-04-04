BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.96 Million Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,939,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,209,000 after buying an additional 616,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,137,000 after acquiring an additional 149,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,889,000 after purchasing an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Centene by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,775,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,077,000 after purchasing an additional 284,620 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,021,000 after purchasing an additional 502,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $911,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $490,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,659 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 146,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,536. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $70.04 and a 12-month high of $112.42. The stock has a market cap of $18,622.71, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Centene from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.28.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

