BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.53 Million Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $82.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,200.27, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.4624 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Kaufmann sold 18,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $1,373,505.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $549,896.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,097.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,073 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.46.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

