BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 81,898 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,898 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,608,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 56,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $9,739.77, a PE ratio of 119.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.29 to $10.47 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

In other news, SVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,207,949 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,459.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 46,875 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $575,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,158,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,528. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

