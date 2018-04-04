British Land Declares Dividend of GBX 7.52 (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.52 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 640.80 ($8.99) on Wednesday. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 587 ($8.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 695 ($9.76).

A number of analysts have commented on BLND shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 630 ($8.84) to GBX 710 ($9.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 705 ($9.90) to GBX 745 ($10.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 665 ($9.33) to GBX 725 ($10.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($9.97) to GBX 740 ($10.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 675 ($9.48) to GBX 700 ($9.83) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 679.50 ($9.54).

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score purchased 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 683 ($9.59) per share, with a total value of £18,126.82 ($25,444.72). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,699 shares of company stock worth $1,842,346.

