Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Broadridge have gained 31.6% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s gain of 3.6%. Moreover, the company has a strong business model. Higher recurring revenues, internal growth, contribution from Net New Business, increased distribution revenues and buyout-related synergies have driven the company’s topline growth. Further, the company’s revised 2018 outlook in the positive direction makes us optimistic about its near-term performance. Going ahead, we are also optimistic about Broadridge’s strategic acquisitions, product launches, share repurchases program and dividend paying initiatives. However, the company continues to suffer from intense competition and consolidation in the U.S. financial services market. Multiple acquisitions, despite improving revenue opportunities, increase the company’s exposure to integration risks. Customer concentration is another headwind.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Shares of BR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.68. 177,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $110.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,541.49, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $672,203.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,453.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 56,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $5,235,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,743 shares of company stock worth $13,191,608 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

