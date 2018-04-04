Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.20 Million

Brokerages expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce $10.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.82 million and the lowest is $9.58 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $28.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $23.02 million to $26.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.53% and a negative net margin of 261.18%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

BCRX opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $470.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

