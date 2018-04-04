Brokerages Anticipate Cae Inc (CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.26 Million

Analysts expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post $611.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.90 million and the lowest is $594.08 million. CAE posted sales of $555.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $611.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.98 million. CAE had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 13.03%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 13,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 607,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE (CAE) opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4,862.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. CAE has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $19.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

CAE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 5,350,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CAE

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

